Mumbai: Crime Branch Seizes Illegal Assets Worth ₹3 Crore Linked to Drug-Smuggling |

The Mumbai Crime Branch has seized illegal assets, including immovable and movable properties valued at around Rs 3 crore, acquired from money earned by the accused through drug sales.

Background details of case

On August 16, the Crime Branch registered a case against a drug smuggling gang under sections 420, 465, 468, 471 of the IPC, as well as sections 22(C), 8(C), 20, 29 of the NDPS Act 1985. Commercial quantities of MD and hashish were seized, and a total of 12 accused have been arrested in connection with this crime.

Among the 12 arrested individuals, the seized property belonged to the gang's mastermind Sarfaraz Shabir Ali Khan, also known as Golden Bhura (36), Sahil Ramzan Ali Khan, also known as Marsya (27), Kainat Khan (28), and Priyanka Karkaur (24).

₹35,000 cash and 51.840 grams of gold were found on Marsya

According to Crime Branch DCP Raj Tilak Roshan, when Marsya was arrested, Rs 35,000 in cash and 51.840 grams of gold were found on him. Further investigation revealed that he owned a farm house in Malegaon, Nashik, and a flat in Shilphata, both of which have been confiscated by the police.

Kainat Khan, another accused, possessed a row house in Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai, and a house in Shilphata, both of which have been seized. Additionally, a Creta car near Golden Bhura and a flat in Mumbra, along with Rs 17.04 lakh in cash, were recovered from Priyanka Karkaur's residence.

Accused's drug business

DCP Roshan explained that all this property had been acquired through the drug business. The police, during the investigation, provided information about these assets to the Income Tax Office, which subsequently ordered the confiscation of the properties.