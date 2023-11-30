Mumbai Court Grants Interim Protection From Arrest To Rakhi Sawant In Case Filed By Ex-Husband Adil Khan Durrani

Actor Rakhi Sawant was granted interim protection from arrest by the sessions court on Wednesday in a case filed by her estranged husband for allegedly releasing his private videos to the media.

According to advocate Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh, "Actor Rakhi Sawant was granted interim protection today from sessions court against FIR filed by Amboli Police on the complaint by her husband Adil Durrani for allegedly showing his private videos to the media."

Earlier, Durrani was arrested after Rakhi filed an FIR against him, alleging he mishandled her funds. Rakhi also accused him of engaging in domestic violence.

While talking to media outside Mumbai's Oshiwara police station, Rakhi said, "He (Adil) came to beat me at home in the morning, I immediately called the police. He frequently visits my home and gives threats. Even today he came to beat me at home, and I was scared. He said that you defamed me in the media." Rakhi's lawyer Falguni Brahmbhatt said that they have all the evidence which will prove that Adil is not innocent.

"In the future, when Adil will apply for bail in the sessions court, we will oppose it. We have bank statements which will show that Adil has misused Rakhi's funds. We also have evidence which will show how Adil has beaten Rakhi and blackmailed her and threatened her."