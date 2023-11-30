 Mumbai Court Grants Interim Protection From Arrest To Rakhi Sawant In Case Filed By Ex-Husband Adil Khan Durrani
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMumbai Court Grants Interim Protection From Arrest To Rakhi Sawant In Case Filed By Ex-Husband Adil Khan Durrani

Mumbai Court Grants Interim Protection From Arrest To Rakhi Sawant In Case Filed By Ex-Husband Adil Khan Durrani

Earlier, Adil was arrested after Rakhi filed an FIR against him, alleging he mishandled her funds. Rakhi also accused him of engaging in domestic violence.

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Thursday, November 30, 2023, 09:25 AM IST
article-image

Actor Rakhi Sawant was granted interim protection from arrest by the sessions court on Wednesday in a case filed by her estranged husband for allegedly releasing his private videos to the media.

According to advocate Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh, "Actor Rakhi Sawant was granted interim protection today from sessions court against FIR filed by Amboli Police on the complaint by her husband Adil Durrani for allegedly showing his private videos to the media."

Earlier, Durrani was arrested after Rakhi filed an FIR against him, alleging he mishandled her funds. Rakhi also accused him of engaging in domestic violence.

Read Also
'Modiji, Keep Me As Your Yoga Instructor': Complaint Filed In Meerut Police Station Against Rakhi...
article-image

While talking to media outside Mumbai's Oshiwara police station, Rakhi said, "He (Adil) came to beat me at home in the morning, I immediately called the police. He frequently visits my home and gives threats. Even today he came to beat me at home, and I was scared. He said that you defamed me in the media." Rakhi's lawyer Falguni Brahmbhatt said that they have all the evidence which will prove that Adil is not innocent.

"In the future, when Adil will apply for bail in the sessions court, we will oppose it. We have bank statements which will show that Adil has misused Rakhi's funds. We also have evidence which will show how Adil has beaten Rakhi and blackmailed her and threatened her."

Read Also
Tanushree Dutta On Filing FIR Against Rakhi Sawant: 'She Made Baseless Allegations That Put Me..'...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Court Grants Interim Protection From Arrest To Rakhi Sawant In Case Filed By Ex-Husband Adil...

Mumbai Court Grants Interim Protection From Arrest To Rakhi Sawant In Case Filed By Ex-Husband Adil...

Telangana Elections 2023: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR & Other Telugu Celebs Stand In Queues To Cast Vote...

Telangana Elections 2023: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR & Other Telugu Celebs Stand In Queues To Cast Vote...

Sam Bahadur Premiere: Katrina Kaif Joins Hubby Vicky Kaushal At Special Screening Of Meghna...

Sam Bahadur Premiere: Katrina Kaif Joins Hubby Vicky Kaushal At Special Screening Of Meghna...

Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt Gets NOMINATED For Entire Season, Courtesy Vicky Jain

Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt Gets NOMINATED For Entire Season, Courtesy Vicky Jain

Venkatesh Daggubati Extends Good Wishes To Team Animal Ahead Of Its Release

Venkatesh Daggubati Extends Good Wishes To Team Animal Ahead Of Its Release