High School Student In Ohio Causes Severe Brain Injury To Teacher After Ingesting Unknown Drug

Representative Image |

According to a New York Post report, a drug-happy high school student in Ohio struck a teacher in the head, causing a "severe brain injury" that required the teacher to have her skullcap removed. A police complaint states that the Colerain High School student began acting "distraught" on Thursday after he "ingested an unknown drug" in a classroom.

The teacher, sixty years old, was struck in the head by the fifteen-year-old, who sustained "a severe brain injury requiring extensive medical treatment." After that, the teacher was brought to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center by the medical staff.

Student admitted to detention center

On suspicion of felonious assault, he was also brought to the hospital and then the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.

Lyndsey Creecy, a Northwest Local Schools District spokesperson, said that the incident "was an isolated incident" and that an investigation is currently underway. In a letter to parents, Colerain High School said, "We ask that our parents join us in keeping both our staff member and our student in your prayers."

According to the New York Post, the teenager is also accused of grabbing and pinching the neck of a 15-year-old student. The suspected attacker was found, according to the police, in the school's career center foyer. He appeared to have self-inflicted head injuries and to be suffering from hallucinations.

"At this time, there is no threat to the school community regarding the matter," the school continued that the district is unwavering in its resolve to give all employees and students a secure and supportive environment.