Mumbai: Dongri police arrests 50-year-old father for allegedly molesting his minor daughters for several months

The Dongri police arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly molesting his minor daughters from the last couple of months. The accused was arrested soon after the police received an alert, he was produced before the court on Wednesday which granted him police custody.

According to the police, the father had been inappropriately touching his minor daughters aged 13 and 16 since March this year. The accused had also flashed his private parts to them and asked them to keep mum. Recently the elder girl narrated their ordeal to their mother who brought her to the police station.

Soon after the police received an alert they registered an offence under section 354( outraging modesty of a woman) 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) along with relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act said police.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 09:02 PM IST