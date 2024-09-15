Mumbai-Doha IndiGo Flight Delayed For Over 5 Hours; 'Made To Wait In Holding Area Without Food & Water,' Say Passengers

IndiGo | File

Mumbai: An IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Qatar faced major delays in the wee hours of Sunday, leaving passengers frustrated after being made to wait inside the aircraft for almost five hours. Due to a technical issue with the plane, passengers were eventually asked to deboard and wait in a holding area at Mumbai airport.

One of the passengers, who was travelling with his wife and child, expressed frustration, stating that they were not initially allowed to deboard the plane as immigration had already been completed. The passenger shared with NDTV that only after protesting were they allowed to wait in a holding area. He also mentioned that no official authorities were responding to their concerns.

Passengers Not Provided Food & Water

Another passenger highlighted the lack of basic amenities, saying that they were not provided with any water or food during the long wait. He added that people were anxious as their jobs were at risk, and many were waiting with young children.

The total number of passengers on board the flight is not immediately known, and IndiGo has yet to release an official statement addressing the delay or the situation. However, according to a Google search, the flight status shows delay in departure, with the estimated departure time mentioned as 7:45 pm and the estimated arrival of flight in Doha is shown at 8:35 pm today.

SpiceJet Cancels Flight 5 Minutes Before Boarding

In a separate incident earlier on Saturday, passengers on a SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Darbhanga, Bihar, experienced further frustration. Flight SG 495 was cancelled just five minutes before boarding, causing heated exchanges between passengers and airline officials.

Some frequent travellers on this route expressed concerns, alleging that SpiceJet has been cancelling flights on this route repeatedly for the past few months. As of now, SpiceJet has not issued any statement regarding the incident.