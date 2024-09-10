 Mumbai-Srinagar Flight Delayed After Hoax Bomb Threat At Airport Last Week; Police Investigation Ongoing
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai-Srinagar Flight Delayed After Hoax Bomb Threat At Airport Last Week; Police Investigation Ongoing

Mumbai-Srinagar Flight Delayed After Hoax Bomb Threat At Airport Last Week; Police Investigation Ongoing

The Mumbai International Airport contact centre received a bomb threat call on September 4. The call came from an unknown number, with the caller stating, "Hello... the 2:05 p.m. flight from Mumbai to Srinagar has a bomb on board."

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 11:57 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Airport | File photo

Mumbai: The Mumbai International Airport contact centre received a bomb threat call on September 4. The call came from an unknown number, with the caller stating, "Hello... the 2:05 p.m. flight from Mumbai to Srinagar has a bomb on board." The airline responded by deboarding the passengers and conducting thorough checks, ultimately determining the call to be a hoax and allowing the flight to proceed. The Sahar police have not arrested anyone yet and are currently investigating the matter.

According to the FIR, on September 4 at noon, MIAL's contact centre (Mumbai International Airport Limited) at Terminal 2 received a call from the number 8157847709, with the caller claiming in Hindi, "Hello.. yeh jo 2.05 pm flight hai.. jo Mumbai se Srinagar ja raha hai, usme mein bomb hai" before hanging up. The call receiver, Yamini Bandekar, a customer support executive, promptly informed her seniors, the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee at the Mumbai International Airport, and other relevant departments.

Subsequently, the police, along with other security agencies, initiated search operations. The airline swiftly deboarded all passengers and conducted a thorough check of the flight, but found nothing, ultimately determining the call to be a hoax.

However, due to the hoax call, the Mumbai-Srinagar flight scheduled for the afternoon departure was delayed by half an hour. However, the police have not disclosed the name of the airline or the flight details that received the threat.

FPJ Shorts
Chhattisgarh: Bhupesh Baghel Criticises BJP Govt Over FIR Against Mohammad Akbar, Accuses Party Of Doing Vendetta Politics
Chhattisgarh: Bhupesh Baghel Criticises BJP Govt Over FIR Against Mohammad Akbar, Accuses Party Of Doing Vendetta Politics
Navi Mumbai: 30-Year-Old Arrested For Killing Brother, Sister-In-Law, And Nephew Over Property Dispute In Neral
Navi Mumbai: 30-Year-Old Arrested For Killing Brother, Sister-In-Law, And Nephew Over Property Dispute In Neral
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Drops 2 Ministers, 5 MLAs From Its 2nd List Of 21 Candidates
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Drops 2 Ministers, 5 MLAs From Its 2nd List Of 21 Candidates
Kolkata Case: Sandip Ghosh Sent To Judicial Custody Till September 23
Kolkata Case: Sandip Ghosh Sent To Judicial Custody Till September 23

According to police sources, the team assigned to track the caller has determined that the call originated from Kerala. The officer suggested that the caller's motive might have been to create problems for family members or relatives who were travelling on the flight. However, the exact reason will become clear once the caller is arrested.

Read Also
Mumbai: Hoax Bomb Threats Target 50 Mumbai Hospitals & 41 Airports Across India
article-image

In this incident, the Sahar police registered an FIR against an unidentified individual under section 353(1)(b) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on September 4.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Over 1,75,000 Noise Barriers Installed Along Corridor

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project: Over 1,75,000 Noise Barriers Installed Along Corridor

Navi Mumbai: 30-Year-Old Arrested For Killing Brother, Sister-In-Law, And Nephew Over Property...

Navi Mumbai: 30-Year-Old Arrested For Killing Brother, Sister-In-Law, And Nephew Over Property...

Bombay HC Denies Urgent Hearing For PIL Seeking Ban On DJs And Laser Lights During Eid Milad-Un-Nabi...

Bombay HC Denies Urgent Hearing For PIL Seeking Ban On DJs And Laser Lights During Eid Milad-Un-Nabi...

Mumbai: CBI Arrests Deputy Customs Commissioner And 4 Others In Bribery Case; Raids Conducted Across...

Mumbai: CBI Arrests Deputy Customs Commissioner And 4 Others In Bribery Case; Raids Conducted Across...

ED To Register PMLA Case Against Religare Chairperson Rashmi Saluja And Executives

ED To Register PMLA Case Against Religare Chairperson Rashmi Saluja And Executives