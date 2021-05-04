Mumbai: Dog beaten to death for tearing seat cover in Goregaon, one held

Kudalkar said, "A dog feeder in the area had shot the incident and posted it in several social media groups. In the video, Shah was seen assaulting the dog badly over a trivial reason, wherein people were trying to stop him but to no avail. When people began questioning him over the cruelty, he tried to justify himself and then dragged the stray by his leg. All this while, the dog was crying in pain and was profusely bleeding." While the stray was rescued, he succumbed to the injuries, Kudalkar added.

Bangur Nagar Police were immediately alerted about the incident, who rushed to the spot and detained Shah for further probe. Meanwhile, the stray dog's body was sent for postmortem at a veterinary clinic in Parel on Tuesday. Shah was then arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc (section 429) and sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, said senior inspector Shobha Pise of Bangur Nagar police station.