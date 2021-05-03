Mumbai: FIR against unknown person for cutting cat's tail in Malad

An unidentified accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code section and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act for allegedly cutting off a cat's tail in Malad (W). While police are scrutinising the CCTV camera footage of the area to nab the accused, no arrests have been made till now.

The complainant, Ajay Shah, 36, who is an animal lover, often fed a brown-black-white cat in the neighbourhood of Malad (W). The cat, who is approximately two years old, had recently birthed two kittens less than a month ago. This cat used to visit Shah's residence, where she would be fed with milk or something edible and healthy. Accordingly, when the cat came on April 29 at the Shah residence, she was fine and left soon after being fed. The complainant had also taken pictures of the cat while she was eating.

Three days later, however, when the cat came to the Shah residence on May 2, the complainant saw that someone had cut off her tail. "The cat came at around 1.30 pm on Sunday and I saw that someone had cut her tail, injuring her. I immediately rushed her to the veterinary clinic in Evershine Nagar at Malad, but since it was a Sunday, the doctor was not available. She was examined by the clinic's assistant and based on preliminary examination, it was found that her tail was cut by a sharp weapon," Shah said in his statement to the police.

While the assistant suggested getting the cat examined by the doctor on Monday, Shah approached Malad Police and lodged a complaint against the unidentified accused. Based on this complaint, a case was registered at Malad police station and the accused was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless any animal (section 428) and sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act".