Mumbai: COVID-19 cases see big jump in Bandra, Khar, Goregaon areas

As the second wave of COVID-19 grips the city, the situation seems to be getting grimmer in the maximum city. With the rapidly growing cases, the growth rate of coronavirus infections has jumped to over 1 per cent in 23 of the 24 administrative wards in the city with two of wards recording a growth rate of 2 per cent.

However, on the top of the list is the P (south) ward (Goregaon) with a growth rate of 2.01 per cent followed by the H (west) ward (Bandra west, Khar) with 2 per cent. Meanwhile, the overall growth rate of Mumbai is 1.46 per cent.

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) dashboard, the average growth rate was 0.12 per cent as of February 1 has now increased to 1.46 per cent.

Meanwhile, the city's doubling rate has declined drastically too by falling below 50 days now. Doubling time is the number of days required for the number of cases in an epidemic to double, based on the rate of the cumulative increase in the number of cases.

The overall doubling rate of cases on January 2 was 361 days; it dropped to 176 days on March 14. As of March 22, the average doubling rate of infection in the city has dropped to 97 days; it further dropped to 75 days as of March 25. The doubling rate as on April 1 has declined to 46 days.

Meanwhile, K (east) ward and K (west) ward that comprises Andheri east and west Jogeshwari, Juhu, Vileparle, Versova etc have 4,619 and 3940 active cases together, the highest active caseload across the city. At Least eight wards in the city have over 3000 active cases as of April 1.

"While the number of cases is on a rise, we are working to get maximum beneficiaries/people vaccinated besides tracing patients and getting them treated as soon as possible and prevent deaths," Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Health).