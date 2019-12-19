Mumbai divided over CAA as pro and anti protests set to hit the streets

Even as large swathes of India reel under anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests, there is a counter march that is set to take place on Thursday.
Tagged with the hashtag 'MumbaiWithCAA', a post by Anik Jain elaborates. The solidarity gathering will take place at Mumbai's Churchgate station at 5 pm.
"Lately there has been a lot of "planned violence" by certain organized groups to oppose the historic Citizenship Amendment Act. We as Mumbaikars support the Citizenship Amendment Act and oppose such violence by anti-social elements," reads the image shared on Twitter.
The image, which seems to be a screenshot from a WhatsApp message adds, "Join us to show your support in a peaceful manner & towards the unity and integrity of our country."
This is not the only gathering scheduled for Thursday in Mumbai. Anti-CAA protests will be held at August Kranti Maidan. Dubbed the ‘Mumbai against Citizenship Bill’ protest it will take place at 4 pm and it is anticiapated that several Bollywood celebrities will be in attendance.
The 'Say No To #CitizenshipAmendmentAct' protest will take place at Dadar Matunga Cultural Centre from 5 pm on Thursday.
Students from various educational institutions in Mumbai have already staged protests against the CAA and police action on the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University.
On Wednesay, the ‘#MumbaiAgainstCAA protest’ was staged at Carter Road in Bandra. On the same day, the ‘Barbaric act on Jamia Millia Islamia University, AMU and Unconstitutional Citizenship Amendment Act’ peace march took place from L.B.S Marg, Taxmen colony, Kurla to Sansar hotel, Kurla railway station, as did the 'Say No To #CitizenshipAmendmentAct' protest in Mumbra.
