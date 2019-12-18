MumbaiAgainstCAA: Complete list of protests happening today and tomorrow

The Citizenship Amendment Act passed by the central government grants citizenship to non-Muslims of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution and arrived in India until December 31, 2014.

Large parts of the country, especially West Bengal and the north-east, saw widespread protests after the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was enacted last week.

Students of several colleges and universities across the country, including Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi and the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Uttar Pradesh, strongly protested against the new citizenship law.

Mumbaikars also staged protests against the act in different parts of the city and some plan to protest CAA today and in the coming days as well.

Here is a list of protests to take in place in Mumbai:

#MumbaiAgainstCAA at Carter Road, Bandra

The ‘#MumbaiAgainstCAA protest’ will be staged at carter road in Bandra today at 7 p.m