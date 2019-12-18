MumbaiAgainstCAA: Complete list of protests happening today and tomorrow

The Citizenship Amendment Act passed by the central government grants citizenship to non-Muslims of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution and arrived in India until December 31, 2014.
Large parts of the country, especially West Bengal and the north-east, saw widespread protests after the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) was enacted last week.
Students of several colleges and universities across the country, including Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi and the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Uttar Pradesh, strongly protested against the new citizenship law.
Mumbaikars also staged protests against the act in different parts of the city and some plan to protest CAA today and in the coming days as well.
Here is a list of protests to take in place in Mumbai:
#MumbaiAgainstCAA at Carter Road, Bandra
The ‘#MumbaiAgainstCAA protest’ will be staged at carter road in Bandra today at 7 p.m
Peace March at Kurla
The ‘Barbaric act on Jamia Millia Islamia University, AMU and Unconstitutional Citizenship Amendment Act’ peace march will start today at 2 p.m from L.B.S Marg, Taxmen colony, Kurla to Sansar hotel, Kurla railway station.
Mumbai against Citizenship Bill at August Kranti Maidan
The ‘Mumbai against Citizenship Bill’ protest will take place tomorrow at August Kranti maidan from 4 p.m.
Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar is also expected to attend the protest.
India rejects CAA and NRC protest in Pune
The ‘India rejects CAA and NRC’ protest will be staged at Savitribai Phule Pune University from 5.30 p.m.
Solidarity with Indian Students protest in Jaipur
The ‘Solidarity with Indian Students’ protest will include an Open Mic and dialogue followed by a reading of the Preamble and Article 14 of the Indian constitution. The protest will be carried out in Jaipur at the Gandhi Circle from 3.45 p.m onwards.
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill became law after receiving the President's assent following a debate in the Parliament.
More than a dozen petitions challenging the legality of Act have already been filed in the apex court. The petitioners include Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, two NGOs, Uttar Pradesh's Peace Party, among others.
