Mumbai: 'Deva Bhau' Video Song Celebrates Devendra Fadnavis As 'Creator Of Modern Maharashtra' Amid Upcoming Assembly Elections

Mumbai: A new video song titled ‘Deva Bhau’ which appreciates deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, is going viral as it terms the former chief minister as the “creator of modern Maharashtra”. The four-minute long Marathi video depicts work like Samriddhi Express Highway, Mumbai’s expanding Metro rail network and other infrastructure developments in the state from 2014.

As the state assembly polls are expected to be announced soon in Maharashtra, a Marathi video song is gaining importance in the political circles. The video song appreciates Fadnavis’ work as he continues to be the face of Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming assembly elections. The video song takes a dig against Fadnavis’ opponents claiming his popularity as that of the “creator of modern Maharashtra” along the lines of Narendra Modi being popularised as the “creator of modern India”.

The song uses videos and photos of Fadnavis with PM Modi and foreign celebrities along with his popularity among the young and old, especially the youth. it tries to depict his devotion to Maharashtra's festivals, his work for the Warkari community, and the contribution of modern technology to Maharashtra. The song idolise him as someone who has rised to highs from ashes with the lyrics, “Rakhetun Uthato An Gheto Bharari, Deva Bhau".

The lyrics of this song indicate the pride of Maharashtra and influences people to continue the tradition of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This video is going viral on social media platforms among the followers of BJP and Fadnavis with millions of people liking it.