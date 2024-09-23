 VIDEO: Devendra Fadnavis In 1st Reaction Says Badlapur Rape Accused Fired At Cops After Snatching Police Weapon, Killed In Retaliation
VIDEO: Devendra Fadnavis In 1st Reaction Says Badlapur Rape Accused Fired At Cops After Snatching Police Weapon, Killed In Retaliation

Fadnavis said that the former wife of the accused had filed a case of sexual assault and that the accused was being taken to Badlapur for the investigation in that case. However, accused Akshay Shinde snatched the weapon from police and fired at the cops.

Abhishek Yadav
Updated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 09:02 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Deputy CM and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis speaks on Badlapur rape accused killed in police encounter on Monday, September 23 | X | IANS

Maharashtra Deputy CM and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday (September 23) gave his first reaction over the Badlapur rape accused killed in police encounter.

Fadnavis said that the former wife of the accused had filed a case of sexual assault and that the accused was being taken to Badlapur for the investigation in that case. However, accused Akshay Shinde snatched the weapon from police and fired at the cops.

Police fired at the accused as self-defence measure and the accused was injured and taken to government hospital after police fired retaliatory shots, said Fadnavis. He added that doctors will describe in detail but preliminary reports suggest he has died.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was standing next to Fadnavis when the Deputy CM made the remarks while talking to the reporters.

Badlapur Rape Accused Akshay Shinde Shoots At Cops, Killed In Retaliatory Fire: Thane Police
article-image

Akshay Shinde, arrested for sexually abusing two girls at a school in Badlapur town of Maharashtra's Thane district, fired at a policeman and was injured in retaliatory firing. He was being taken to Badlapur from Taloja jail for investigation. He was declared dead by the hospital later.

