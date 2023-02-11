Mumbai: Demand for action against UP leader amid Ramcharitmanas row

Image credit: @SwamiPMaurya

Mumbai: The Mumbai Ramleela Mahasangh on Saturday demanded action against Uttar Pradesh Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya and threatened agitation if no action is taken. The group, which claims association of all mandals organising Ramleela in the city, made the demand during a media interaction.

Chandrashekhar Shukla, the chairman of Shree Ramleela Utsav Samiti, said, “Recently, Swami Prasad Maurya made some comments related to Ramcharitmanas written by Goswami Tulsidas. He also burnt some pages of the epic poem. His comments and acts were both inappropriate and condemnable.”

"If no action is taken, we will take to the streets"

Shukla, also a BJP worker, added, “By elevating Maurya, Akhilesh Yadav seems to have shown his agreement over his statement. If no action is taken, we will take to the streets. Ramcharitmanas and Ramleela are staged across India.”

When pointed out that it was his own government in power in UP that needed to take action against Maurya, Shukla said, “We are asking them and we will be making a presentation to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as well.”

