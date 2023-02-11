e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Sharmila Tagore, Saeed Akhtar Mirza felicitated with Lifetime Achievement Award

The committee was instituted in 1977 by Rinkie Bhattacharya to commemorate her legendary filmmaker father’s cinema.

Shruti PanditUpdated: Saturday, February 11, 2023, 09:32 PM IST
Sharmila Tagore felicitated with Lifetime Achievement Award by The Bimal Roy Memorial Committee (BRMC) in Mumbai. |
Mumbai: The Bimal Roy Memorial Committee (BRMC) organised its annual awards after a break of two years on Feb 10. The committee was instituted in 1977 by Rinkie Bhattacharya to commemorate her legendary filmmaker father’s cinema. On this occasion, Bimal Roy’s films are screened and members of the film fraternity who subscribed to Roy’s philosophy are felicitated.

This year, at the event at Veer Savarkar Memorial Hall, Shivaji Park, the BRMC posthumously felicitated Sumitra Bhave for her relentless efforts to give voice to social issues through her films. Her award was received by her partner Sunil Sukhtankar.

Lifetime Achievement Awards

The Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to Sharmila Tagore and Saeed Akhtar Mirza. Dr Mohan Agashe awarded Saeed Mirza, while Bhattacharya herself awarded her friend Sharmila Tagore, who fondly mentioned that theirs was the second generation of friends as their mothers were very close. Tagore spoke to the audience holding Bhattacharya’s hand and said that her pet name (daak naam) was Rinku because of Rinkie!

The award ceremony was followed by a theatrical presentation of Roy’s Kabuliwala, created by Bhattacharya.

