Mumbai: Degree colleges prepare to conduct final year MU exams

Following directions of the University of Mumbai (MU), degree colleges have started preparing for conduct of final year last semester examinations via online mode. Degree colleges said they will hold cluster college meetings to decide ground level measures such as sanitisation of campuses for practicals, upgradation of online exam softwares and enhancement of virtual proctoring systems.

On March 24, 2021, MU announced the final semester examination schedule stating last semester theory examinations for final year Arts, Commerce and Science Undergraduate (UG) programmes will be conducted online, from May 6 to 21, 2021. While,practical, project and viva-voce exams will be conducted from April 5 to 15, 2021 via Zoom app, Google Meet, Skype or via telephone, if necessary.

Degree colleges said they will begin sanitisation of laboratories and classrooms for professors who want to use the college campus for conduct of practical examinations. The principal of a Matunga college said, "We want to keep laboratories and classrooms available for professors who want to conduct practical exams from the college. We will initiate sanitisation measures from April 1 as practical exams are scheduled to be conducted starting from April 5."

The final semester examinations will be conducted online by clusters of degree colleges with a lead college. The principal of an Andheri college said, "We will conduct cluster college meetings to discuss measures on how to improve the online exam conducting softwares."

The principal added, "Now that we have an experience of conducting winter semester examinations via online mode, we want to enhance the proctoring softwares and rectify technical errors faced in the last exam session."