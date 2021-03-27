COVID-19 in MP: College exams deferred by two months, now to begin in month of May

Bhopal: The Higher Education Department has deferred the exams by two months in view of increasing cases of corona positive cases across the state. These exams that were scheduled from April will now begin in the month of May.
Exams will be held on open book pattern for 1 and 2 years students in the month of June while final year students of UG and PG courses will be held in May, said minister of Higher Education Department, Mohan Yadav on Saturday.
The decision was taken at a high level meeting chaired by the chief minister Shivraj Sigh Chouhan on Saturday.
Higher education minister, Yadav said that students of all undergraduate courses studying in first and second year will give exams on open book pattern. The exams will be held in the month of June. Students will write the copies at home and submit it at the exam centre nearby. There are more than 10.55 lakh students in these classes.
But about 4.30 lakh students of final year of all undergraduate courses will have to come to the exam centres and appear in exam physically. As many as 1.72 lakh students of fourth semester of all postgraduate courses will also write the exams through offline mode.
The final year undergraduate and postgraduate students will write the exams in the month of May. Universities will release the detailed scheduled later.
