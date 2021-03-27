COVID-19 in MP: College exams deferred by two months, now to begin in month of May

Bhopal: The Higher Education Department has deferred the exams by two months in view of increasing cases of corona positive cases across the state. These exams that were scheduled from April will now begin in the month of May.

Exams will be held on open book pattern for 1 and 2 years students in the month of June while final year students of UG and PG courses will be held in May, said minister of Higher Education Department, Mohan Yadav on Saturday.

The decision was taken at a high level meeting chaired by the chief minister Shivraj Sigh Chouhan on Saturday.