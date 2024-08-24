 Mumbai: Decomposed Body Of Woman Found Inside Sack Mankhurd; Trombay Police Investigates
Authorities have performed an initial examination and sent the body to Rajawadi Hospital for an autopsy as of now there is no information on the age or name of the deceased.

Ankit SalviUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 01:06 AM IST
article-image
The unidentified body discovered by Trombay Police | FPJ

Mumbai: The police in Trombay found the body of an unidentified woman inside a sack near the Metro 2B car shed construction site in Maharashtra Nagar, Mankhurd, on Friday morning.

The body was discovered at a site where extensive excavation have been going on for a couple of year. The site has large mounds of excavated soil. Workers excavating the site reported a foul odor from the soil, prompting a search that led to the finding of the woman's body. The workers then informed the police. Authorities have performed an initial examination and sent the body to Rajawadi Hospital for an autopsy. There is no information on the age or name of the deceased. 

Teams from Trombay police station are conducting inquiries in the area identify the victim and find out whether there is any missing complaint for a person matching the body's description. Police have not been able to say when the murder could have take place and are waiting for the forensic report for clues. 

A case has been registered against unknown accused under section 103(Murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. 

