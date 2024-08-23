Mumbai: New GR Requires CCTV Installation In All Schools By Next Month, But BMC's 2019 Plan Still Unimplemented | Photo grapher

Following the recent sexual assault case in Badlapur, the state’s new Government Resolution (GR) mandates that all private schools, in addition to government and civic schools, install sufficient CCTV cameras by next month. However, despite a similar decision by the BMC five years ago, the initiative has yet to be implemented.

The BMC decided to install CCTV cameras in its schools in 2019, but the project faced delays due to factors such as the Covid-19 pandemic, high camera costs, and funding issues. Last year, the civic authorities opted for less expensive cameras for school premises. Following administrative approval, the tender process for the revised plan was initiated in February. However, the project has yet to commence.

“The funds for installing CCTV cameras have recently been approved, and a work order was issued last week. In the first phase, 3,000 cameras will be installed in 100 schools. These cameras will be placed on school premises, at entrances and exits, and in hallways. Live feeds from the cameras will be accessible in the principal's office,” said a senior civic official.

Sachin Padwal, former corporator and ex-member of the Civic Education Committee, stated, “We have been advocating for the installation of CCTV cameras in schools since 2017. The proposal has been delayed due to a lack of funds, which is disgraceful. The BMC spent Rs2,000 crores on the Mumbai Beautification Project, yet lacks funds for this project. Once installed, the civic body must ensure that the cameras are operational. Additionally, the principal and administrative officer of each school should conduct monthly inspections of the CCTV systems.”

Raees Sheikh, a Samajwadi Party MLA, has called for tenders to be issued for the installation of CCTV cameras in civic-run schools, based on municipal wards. He also demands immediate allocation of funds for installing CCTV cameras in schools across the state. Additionally, he insists that if CCTV cameras in a school are found to be non-functional, the school administration should be held responsible.

Currently, more than 3.55 lakh students are enrolled in 1,147 BMC schools. Approximately 6,000 cameras will need to be installed in these school buildings, with a projected cost of Rs24.3 crore.