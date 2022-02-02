Mumbai: Day after BMC eases curbs, city logs more than 1,000 cases

A day after BMC eased curbs, Mumbai logged more than 1,000 cases on Wednesday. The city reported 1,128 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally to 10,48,521 while the death of 10 such patients increased the toll to 16,640, the civic body bulletin showed.

The city for the last two consecutive days had reported less than 1,000 cases.

A total of 1,838 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. So far, 10,20,926 patients have recuperated from the infection in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a statement.

There are 8,158 active COVID-19 cases in the city.

With 46,073 tests carried out on Wednesday, the overall test count reached 1,53,87,006.

Of the 1128 new cases, 993 patients are asymptomatic, while 108 are hospitalised. Of them, 25 are on oxygen support. Out of the 37,185 beds, 1,953 are occupied. Mumbai's recovery rate is 97 per cent and the case doubling rate is 570 days.

Mumbai civic commissioner I S Chahal said the city's positivity rate has come down to 1.5 per cent.

