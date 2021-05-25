Mumbai: Day after arrest, ACB seizes Rs 3.46 cr from Aarey Dairy CEO Nathu Rathod's house

A day after the chief executive officer of Aarey Dairy, Nathu Rathod, and a guard were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officers in connection with a bribery case, Rs 3.46 crore in unaccounted cash was seized from Rathod's residence.
“After placing Rathod and guard Arvind Tiwari under arrest, a search was carried out at their residence. From Rathod’s residence, we have found unaccounted cash Rs 3.46 crore, which we have seized for investigation. The accused duo was produced before a court on Tuesday, which remanded them in ACB custody till May 28,” said an ACB official.
According to the ACB, the complainant in the case wanted to repair his house in Aarey Colony and had met Rathod at his Goregaon office some days ago, to obtain the required permission.
“Rathod had, instead, directed him to meet the guard Tiwari. In order to get the work done, Tiwari had demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the victim. The victim then approached the ACB on May 14 and submitted a written complaint in this regard,” said an ACB officer.
He added, “On Monday, our verification of the allegations made by the complainant confirmed that there was a bribe demand. We have caught Tiwari red-handed while accepting money from the victim. Both Tiwari and Rathod are currently being detained by the ACB for further enquiry.”
