Mumbai: ACB arrests Aarey Dairy CEO Nathu Rathod, guard in bribery case



"Rathod had instead directed him to meet guard Tiwari. In order to get the work done, Tiwari had demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the victim. The victim then approached ACB on May 14 and gave a written complaint in this regard," said an ACB official.

He added, "On Monday, our verification of the allegations made by the complainant confirmed that there was a bribe demand. We have caught Tiwari red-handed while accepting money from the victim. Both Tiwari and Rathod are currently being detained by the ACB for further enquiry."