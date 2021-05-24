Mumbai: ACB arrests Aarey Dairy CEO Nathu Rathod, guard in bribery case

Mumbai: The Mumbai Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Monday detained the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Aarey Dairy and a guard in connection with a bribery case. The victim had met the CEO to obtain required permissions to carry out house repair work and was directed to the guard who demanded a bribe from the victim.
Those booked have been identified as Nathu Rathod (CEO) of Aarey Dairy and guard Arvind Tiwari.
According to the ACB, the complainant in the case wanted to repair his house in Aarey Colony area and a few days ago had met Rathod at his Goregaon office to obtain required permissions.
"Rathod had instead directed him to meet guard Tiwari. In order to get the work done, Tiwari had demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the victim. The victim then approached ACB on May 14 and gave a written complaint in this regard," said an ACB official.
He added, "On Monday, our verification of the allegations made by the complainant confirmed that there was a bribe demand. We have caught Tiwari red-handed while accepting money from the victim. Both Tiwari and Rathod are currently being detained by the ACB for further enquiry."
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)