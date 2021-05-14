CBI court rejects bail pleas of I-T inspectors caught red-handed taking bribe

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Wednesday rejected the bail applications of two Inspectors of the Income Tax department booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA) for demanding a bribe of Rs 10 lakhs and Rs. 5 lakhs each for helping a logistics firm after a search was conducted in its premises by the department.

Special CBI judge Jayendra C. Jagdale said in separate orders while rejecting their pleas that it is material to note that they were caught red handed demanding and accepting the bribe amount from the complainant. The court said further that material witnesses include employees of the Income Tax department and that obviously the possibility cannot be ruled out that the applicants may try to influence the witnesses. It also noted that it has come on record that the bribe amount was collected for distribution among other IT officers and that this needs to be probed.

Appearing for the CBI, prosecutor PKB Gaikwad had argued against their pleas stating that they held sensitive posts at the IT department and handle various important tax matters and that they have committed a grave offence by demanding and accepting bribes.