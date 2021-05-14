Navi Mumbai: NMMC chief Abhijit Bangar announces deadline for finishing pre-monsoon works

Navi Mumbai, May 14: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) chief Abhijit Bangar on Friday directed his civic employees to complete the pre-monsoon works by May 25.

So far, 45 per cent natural open nullah and 60 per cent closed gutter have been cleaned in the city. Deputy municipal commissioner of Solid Waste Management and city engineer jointly inspected the ongoing monsoon work in the city and assured that nullah cleaning works would meet the deadline.

In the review meeting of pre-monsoon works, the civic chief Bangar directed to complete the cleaning of natural open nullas and blocked gutters in the city by May 25.

Following Bangar’s order, Deputy Commissioner of Solid Waste Management Dr. Babasaheb Rajale and City Engineer Sanjay Desai jointly inspected the ongoing work in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area and instructed the concerned to speed up the work. After inspecting the ongoing work, they said that the work is being carried out expeditiously with 45 percent completion of natural open drains and 60 percent closure of closed gutters. They also assured that the remaining work would be completed by May 25.

Bangar also directed to remove the nets installed in the nullah stream while cleaning the nullas. He also directed to clean the blocked gutters expeditiously and take care to remove the sludge removed within 24 hours after drying.

As some parts of Navi Mumbai are below sea level, Bangar suggested that adequate water pumps must be made available as there is the possibility of waterlogging in some parts of the city in case of heavy rains during high tide. He also discussed the repair of the flap gate on the holding pond, the pumping station, alternative arrangement for power supply, pump the arrangement at possible places of water storage in the underpass, repair of municipal buildings, among others and asked to complete the necessary action by May 25.