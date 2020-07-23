SIES-FPJ webinar: Dairy and microfinance helped ease gender inequality in rural India

Gender disparity and other inequalities have been the bane of India’s social fabric for ages. It is dairy farming that helped reduce social and financial inequality in rural India These and other views were expressed by Arun Raste, executive director, NDDB during a webinar ‘Milk is the real backbone of India's rural wealth?’ organised by SIES and FPJ.

Raste, and Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, CARE Ratings were panellists at the session moderated by R N Bhaskar. Vaneeta Rane, head, BMM, SIES College welcomed the panellists and delivered a vote of thanks.

Speaking at the session, Raste said, “There are two sectors in the country — microfinance and dairy — which have harnessed the potential of women in the country.” He added that the dairy industry has helped reduce social inequality in the country due to the financial parity the sector brought. Both industries used woman-power to further women empowerment – especially in rural areas.

NDDB had conducted a study in which it was found that 85 per cent of the work in dairy is done by women. “Microfinance and dairy have helped in easing the gender inequality in the country. Both have become economic multipliers as far as rural economics is concerned. As far as microfinance is concerned, it is also linked to dairy.” Raste explained that 40 per cent of the dairy farmers become microfinance customers when they want to buy a milch animal.