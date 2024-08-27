 Mumbai: Dahi Handi Celebrations Held Across City As People Cheer For Surging Govindas; Watch Videos
To mark the birth of Lord Krishna, Mumbai and Thane had grand celebrations of Dahi Handi. Several Dahi Handi mandals erected tall human pyramids at traditional locations like Worli, Dadar and Thane to break the curd handi and win cash prizes.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 07:58 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai celebrated Dahi Handi in full fervour | File Pic

To mark the birth of Lord Krishna, Dahi Handi was celebrated across the state. However, at the traditional locations in Mumbai and Thane, Govindas laid tall human pyramids to break the hung earthen pot filled with curd.

article-image

Locations like Worli's Jambori Maidan, Dadar's Ranade Road and Tembi Naka in Thane saw grand celebrations continuing till evening which also included dance and musical events organised by the local mandals. Let's take a look at how he city celebrated Dahi Handi 2024.

How Govindas Celebrated

Erecting tall multi-layered human pyramids to break the handi (earthen pot) with curd and the competition between the Govindas to win the cash prizes is the traditional way of celebrating the festival in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane and nearby regions.

Dahi Handis decorated with flowers were hoisted at many feets above the ground at several housing societies, roads, junctions and public grounds across the city.

Dressed in colourful attires, Govindas are seen crisscrossing parts of Mumbai and Thane in trucks, tempos, buses and two-wheelers to break the Dahi Handis. Several mandals lead by the local political leaders award the winning Govinda team with hefty cash prizes.

Large Crowd Gathered At Traditional Dahi Handi Locations

Large crowd gathered for the celebrations of Krishna Janmashtami and Dahi Handi at Marathi population dominated areas of Mumbai like Dadar, Worli Naka, Parel, Lalgaug, Girgaum and others. The videos of the Govindas trying to break the handi and others dancing to music and singing along to traditional songs were circulated on social media.

article-image

The local mandals played catchy Marathi songs and had dance performances arranged by famous artists to elevate the festive spirit. Many of these mandals were joined by political leaders and Bollywood celebrities.

