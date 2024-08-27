Mumbai: 41 Govinda's Injured During Dahi Handi Celebrations

Dahi Handi celebrations in Worli, Mumbai | Salman Ansari

A total of 41 'Govindas', participants in the formation of multi-storeyed human pyramids as part of the 'Dahi Handi' celebrations, were injured in Mumbai on Tuesday. The injured Govindas are taken to the nearest government and private hospitals for treatment, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed.

Out of 41 injured Govindas, eight are hospitalised, treatment for 26 is in process at OPD and seven Govindas are discharged from the hospital after required treatment, the BMC informed.

To mark the celebration of Lord Krishna's birth (Janmashtami), human pyramids are formed to break the 'handi' (container) of curd symbolising Lord Krishna's playfulness and innocence, and his love for butter and curd.

Crowds gathered at several locations in Mumbai and Thane to witness the Dahi Handi on Tuesday. The traditional spots like Mumbai's Jambori Maidan at Worli, Dadar, Thane's Khopat and Tempi Naka see large crowds and high prizes are announced for the winning Govinda team who breaks the hung handi.

Dahi Handi celebrations commemorate Lord Krishna's act of eating Dahi hung at a height when he was a child.

Heavy police deployment

Police personnel have been deployed in large numbers in Mumbai for Dahi Handi festivities on Tuesday, an official said.

"More than 11,000 personnel have been deployed for security and maintaining law and order. All deputy police commissioners of zones and additional police commissioners of regions apart from the constabulary and inspector-level officials from police stations will be on the ground to supervise and enforce the security arrangements," he said.