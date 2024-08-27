 Mumbai: 41 Govinda's Injured During Dahi Handi Celebrations
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 41 Govinda's Injured During Dahi Handi Celebrations

Mumbai: 41 Govinda's Injured During Dahi Handi Celebrations

Out of 41 injured Govindas, eight are hospitalised, treatment for 26 is in process at OPD and seven Govindas are discharged from the hospital after required treatment, the BMC informed.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 04:18 PM IST
article-image
Dahi Handi celebrations in Worli, Mumbai | Salman Ansari

A total of 41 'Govindas', participants in the formation of multi-storeyed human pyramids as part of the 'Dahi Handi' celebrations, were injured in Mumbai on Tuesday. The injured Govindas are taken to the nearest government and private hospitals for treatment, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed.

Out of 41 injured Govindas, eight are hospitalised, treatment for 26 is in process at OPD and seven Govindas are discharged from the hospital after required treatment, the BMC informed.

Read Also
Mumbai Celebrates Janmashtami With Grand Poojas, Social Welfare Events
article-image

To mark the celebration of Lord Krishna's birth (Janmashtami), human pyramids are formed to break the 'handi' (container) of curd symbolising Lord Krishna's playfulness and innocence, and his love for butter and curd.

Crowds gathered at several locations in Mumbai and Thane to witness the Dahi Handi on Tuesday. The traditional spots like Mumbai's Jambori Maidan at Worli, Dadar, Thane's Khopat and Tempi Naka see large crowds and high prizes are announced for the winning Govinda team who breaks the hung handi.

FPJ Shorts
'Assam Frustrated With Illegal Bangladeshis': Devoleena Bhattacharjee DEFENDS Assamese Muslims, Asks Rana Ayyub To 'Stop Poking Her Dirty Nose'
'Assam Frustrated With Illegal Bangladeshis': Devoleena Bhattacharjee DEFENDS Assamese Muslims, Asks Rana Ayyub To 'Stop Poking Her Dirty Nose'
UGC NET 2024 August 27 Exam Cancelled At Jaipur Centre; New Date To Be Announced Soon
UGC NET 2024 August 27 Exam Cancelled At Jaipur Centre; New Date To Be Announced Soon
Gujarat Rains: Over 40 Trains Were Cancelled; Hundreds Of Travellers Stranded At Railway Station
Gujarat Rains: Over 40 Trains Were Cancelled; Hundreds Of Travellers Stranded At Railway Station
Video: Roadshow Held For Wrestler Aman Sehrawat To Celebrate His Bronze Medal From Paris 2024 Olympics
Video: Roadshow Held For Wrestler Aman Sehrawat To Celebrate His Bronze Medal From Paris 2024 Olympics

Dahi Handi celebrations commemorate Lord Krishna's act of eating Dahi hung at a height when he was a child.

Heavy police deployment

Police personnel have been deployed in large numbers in Mumbai for Dahi Handi festivities on Tuesday, an official said.

"More than 11,000 personnel have been deployed for security and maintaining law and order. All deputy police commissioners of zones and additional police commissioners of regions apart from the constabulary and inspector-level officials from police stations will be on the ground to supervise and enforce the security arrangements," he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 41 Govinda's Injured During Dahi Handi Celebrations

Mumbai: 41 Govinda's Injured During Dahi Handi Celebrations

Ganesh-Utsav 2024: MBMC To Set Up 4 Artificial Ponds For Eco-Friendly Immersions, With Plans For 2...

Ganesh-Utsav 2024: MBMC To Set Up 4 Artificial Ponds For Eco-Friendly Immersions, With Plans For 2...

Bombay HC Judge Recuses Herself From Hearing Sachin Waze's Plea For Release From Jail

Bombay HC Judge Recuses Herself From Hearing Sachin Waze's Plea For Release From Jail

Maharashtra Shocker: Latur Man Held For Raping, Killing 70-Yr-Old Woman, Staying With Corpse For...

Maharashtra Shocker: Latur Man Held For Raping, Killing 70-Yr-Old Woman, Staying With Corpse For...

'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue's Nuts & Bolts Rusted, Sculptor Should Provide Permanent...

'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue's Nuts & Bolts Rusted, Sculptor Should Provide Permanent...