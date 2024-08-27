Mumbai Celebrates Janmashtami With Grand Poojas, Social Welfare Events

Practice for Dahi handi events | SALMAN ANSARI

Mumbai reverberated with religious fervour on Monday, marking Krishna Janmashtami, with the zealous devotees all set for celebrating dahi handi today (August 27).

Janmashtami or Gokulashtami is celebrated on the eighth day or Ashtami tithi of Krishna Paksha, the waning phase in the Hindu month of Bhadrapada. On Monday, temples held grand events, while social welfare outfits organised noble initiatives to celebrate Lord Krishna's birth.

At ISKCON's Radha Gopinath temple at Girgaum Chowpatty, the deities were adorned in elaborate dresses. The early morning attire, called the mangal aarti dress, depicted the 17th century Pichwai art, which traces its roots to Rajasthan’s Nathdwara. Mangal Aarti was followed by shringaar darshan, guru puja, Krishna katha, rajbhog aarti, kalash abhishek and maha aarti.

The Vallabhacharya Haveli temple in Santacruz West, which is one of the most revered temples for the Pushtimargi Vallabhacharya sect of Nathdwara, organised a series of events to celebrate Janmashtami. Early morning, panchamrut snana for Bhagwan Shrinathji was performed in the presence of Vaishnavas followed by shringaar darshan at 9.30am and Krishna janma utsav at midnight.

Today, the Haveli temple will celebrate Nandotsav on the occasion of Gokul Navmi. Pots filled with milk and curd mixed with saffron and turmeric will be sprayed on the followers of the sect. “Janmashtami is celebrated as a shubh mangalik prasang (auspicious phenomenon). Therefore, we celebrate it with great zeal in Nathdwara. We replicate the festivities at every temple across the country,” said a spokesperson of the sect.

Social welfare outfits celebrated the festival in a different way. Social Activities Integration (SAI), which has been working for the betterment of sex workers, discussed ways to raise awareness about increasing sexual abuse against women and young girls. Vinay Vasta, founder secretary and director of SAI, said, “Women and child abuse is rising in society. At such a time, we celebrated Gokulashtami in a symbolic way. Our members, who are sex workers from Kamathipura, prayed to Lord Krishna for women's safety.”

Several dahi handi events, including those organised by politicians, have been planned today in Mumbai and Thane.