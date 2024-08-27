 Navi Mumbai: CIDCO To Auction 100 Shops In Bamandongri Housing Complex; Scheme Launch On Krishna Janmashtami
City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has announced a sale of 100 shops in Bamandongri Housing Complex of which the online registration will open on 30 August. This has been cited to be a golden opportunity for the business growth by the developing body.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 12:18 AM IST
article-image
Meanwhile on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami on Tuesday, CIDCO is also launching its housing scheme. Total of 902 houses in various housing complexes in Navi Mumbai are to be put on sale.

The sale of shops CIDCO terms it to be as a unique opportunity for small and medium sized business to expand their ventures within Ulwe node. “The sale is open for anyone interested that includes ordinary citizen, developers and business owners,” said an official.

Under this scheme, 100 out of 243 shops in Plot No. 02, Sector-6, Ulwe, will be available for sale in the Bamandongri Housing Complex. The Online registration for the scheme will begin on 30th August 2024, with the shops being sold through an e-auction and e-tender process.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Launches New Housing Scheme Offering 902 Flat On Janmashtami; Check Details Here
article-image

The online application registration for the housing scheme will start from 27th August 2024 and the computerized draw for the scheme will be held on 10th October 2024. The website https://lottery.cidcoindia.com has been made available for online registration and detailed information about the scheme.

