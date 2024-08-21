Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Launches New Housing Scheme Offering 902 Flat On Janmashtami; Check Details Here

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Launches 902 Flat Housing Scheme For Janmashtami | File Photo

A new housing scheme of a total of 902 flats is to be made available for citizens by CIDCO. On the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami celebrations to be held on Monday , the developing body has decided to flag off a new housing scheme.

The scheme will cater to all sections of the society. “On account of the auspicious occasion the scheme is being launched. A total of 38 tenements are reserved for the economically weaker section and 175 flats are kept under the general category in the developed nodes of Kalamboli, Kharghar and Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai,” said an official.

Remaining 689 tenements are located within the CIDCO’s Swapnapurti and Vastu Vihar Celebrations at Kharghar. Officials informed that each of the flats under the scheme are in-ready possession.

“There will be no delay in taking possession as all the flats are fully ready. The scheme is an opportunity for citizens to realise their dream of owing a house in the city,” said the official. These housing complexes are further informed to be having connectivity through rail, road and metro.