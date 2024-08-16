Navi Mumbai: Houses Under PM Awas Yojana Built On Mangrove Zones, Greens Complain To PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi | X

The houses built by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) under Prime Minister’s Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Navi Mumbai have violated the environmental conditions and mangrove buffer zones, Green groups have complained to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PMAY projects, particularly in Mansarovar and Kharghar, areas have come up in proximity of mangroves, mudflats and inter-tidal wetlands, the complaint filed by NatConnect Foundation on PMO Public Grievance website, said.

The status report on the website says the complaint has been referred to the Director in the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC), Arvind Kumar Agrawal. NatConnect attached the recent Google Earth picture and actual ground photographs to fortify its case.

“The compound wall of the Kharghar project, on the northern side of the railway station, almost touches the mangroves with the distance between the sea plants and the project being 8 metres to 25 metres,” Director of the NatConnect Foundation, B N Kumar said and argued that this is in violation of both the central and state clearances given for the projects.

When contacted, a senior CIDCO official said, “We have not defied any CRZ norms since we received environmental clearance for the project on July 8, 2020. It is on the basis of transit-oriented development (TOD). The work on the project started in November, 2020 and was delayed a bit due to Covid-19 pandemic. The revised date of completion of the project is 2025.”

Providing details of the project, the official said the project is RERA registered having 17 towers with 2BHK flats consisting of RERA carpet area of 47.277 sq mtr. The beneficiaries of the apartments would be decided through a lottery system or as per the decision of the management.

The environmental clearance summary, issued by the MoEF&CC clearly stated that no mangroves should be affected during construction of the entire project and that the 50-meter buffer line has to be maintained. There is supposed to be thick vegetation of tall trees with foliage along the buffer line to mitigate any fugitive dust emission etc. towards the mangrove area.

The 143rd meeting of the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) held on February 4, 2020 clearly noted that the projects were partly under CRZ1 and hence CIDCO was prohibited from doing any construction in the 50 mtr mangrove buffer zone and to maintain a 100 mtr CRZ setback for the creek. “However, the Kharghar project presents a worrying scene as the PMAY buildings have come up in the danger line,” Kumar said.

Jyoti Nadkarni of Kharghar Hills and Wetland Forum said, “The compound wall will push the high tide line towards the Panvel creek and this is bound to cause flooding in other areas as water finds its own course and does not go by CIDCO walls.”

“What is even more shocking is that the urban planners in all their wisdom appear to be constructing housing colonies into the sea at a time when the rising sea levels has become a major global concern,” she added.

The environmental clearances have been given post the state mangrove cell visits and with conditions that the mangrove zones should not be impacted. The environmentalists, therefore, call for a thorough on-the-spot inquiry and taking measures to save the people and properties.

“Afterall, it is the tax-payers’ hard earned money that goes as subsidies into the PMAY project,” NatConnect said and offered to accompany the probe teams and point out the violations.