 Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Extends Amnesty Scheme For Additional Lease Premium Recovery Until September 15
Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Extends Amnesty Scheme For Additional Lease Premium Recovery Until September 15

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 07:04 AM IST
article-image
CIDCO Bhavan | File Image

Navi Mumbai: As per the Maharashtra Government order, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has extended the Amnesty Scheme for recovery of additional lease premium (ALP) for extension of construction periods on CIDCO plots in Navi Mumbai till September 15, 2024.

To alleviate challenges in the construction industry related to leased land development in Navi Mumbai, the Government of Maharashtra introduced the Amnesty Scheme on January 12, 2024.

This scheme addresses the issue of recovery of additional lease premium, service charges and development charges and is beneficial to developers, societies and general public / small plots lease holders alike.

The extension of the Amnesty scheme offers a 50% concession on Additional Lease Premium, Service Charge, and Development Charge for CIDCO areas of Navi Mumbai and New Towns viz. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik, Nanded, and Nagpur. Applicants can now avail of these benefits by applying under the Amnesty Scheme latest by September 15, 2024.

Upon receiving applications under the Amnesty Scheme, CIDCO will examine and process the application as per policy and inform the concerned applicants of the payable amount within 15 days. Subsequently, applicants will have to make the payment within 15 days from the date of such payment intimation by CIDCO.

To be considered complete, applications must include plot identification details such as the plot number etc.

