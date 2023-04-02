Mumbai Cyber Safe: Salesman loses ₹1.5 lakh to KYC update fraud in Bhayandar

Representative Image

A 39-year-old man employed as a sales person at a gift store in Bhayandar (east) became the latest target of cyber-crooks who cheated him of more than ₹1.49 lakh under the guise of updating his Know Your Customer (KYC) details needed to continue using his savings bank account in a reputed public sector bank.

Fraudster identified himself as a bank executive

In his statement to the police, the complainant said that he received a call on his mobile number linked to the bank. The caller identified himself as a bank executive and offered help in updating the KYC details and asked the complainant to click a link in order to complete the process.

The complainant clicked on the link sent by the cyber-criminal, following which ₹1,49,490 was deducted from his bank account through six fraudulent withdrawals. The fraudster had apparently made him install a remote access application to take control over his mobile phone and bank accounts.

An offence under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act of 2000 has been registered against the cyber-crook at the Navghar police station in Bhayandar.

The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have urged citizens to be vigilant before entertaining such callers or responding to unverified messages and dubious links.