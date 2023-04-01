Mumbai Cyber Safe: Koparkhairane resident loses ₹1.98 lakh to a cyber fraudster | Representative Image

A 42-year-old Koparkhairane resident lost ₹1.98 lakh to a cyber fraudster while receiving a credit card. The cyber fraudster made UPI transactions from his bank account and transferred the money in four transactions.

The complainant has an account in a private bank and he received a message on the bank’s app offering a credit card. The message also has a link. The complainant applied for the credit card and he received a message that the credit card will be delivered within 7 days after approval.

Fraudster dressed as courier delivery man

On March 13 around 3.30 pm, a courier delivery man from Blue Dart came to deliver the credit card. The man asked for a document for verification. The complainant showed him his driving license. Meanwhile, the courier delivery man asked him to share an OTP received from the courier company to receive the courier.

The complainant while sharing the OTP, gave the mobile phone and went inside the home to bring his Aadhar as asked by the courier man. By the time he brought his Aadhar, the mobile was with the courier man. After verification, the courier delivery man handed over the credit card and mobile and left.

Four transactions made within 10 minutes on the same day

Around 6 pm on the same day, the complainant received four messages regarding UPI transactions from his bank account and ₹99,999, ₹89,999, ₹4,999, and ₹2,999 was transferred from his bank account. All four transactions were made within 10 minutes.

Realising that he was cheated by cyber fraud, he approached Koparkhairane police station and registered a complaint. The police registered a case against an unidentified person under section 420 of IPC and section 66 C of the IT Act and started an investigation.