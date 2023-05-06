Mumbai Cyber Safe: Alert Reliance official wards off cheating attempt using CEO’s photo

Reliance Retail to bring Gap brand to India |

An unknown person has been booked for trying to dupe a senior official of Reliance Brands Ltd by impersonating the firm’s CEO Darshan Mehta.

The complainant in the case is Manish Mittal, 47, the firm’s senior vice-president, who received a message from a WhatsApp number with Mehta’s DP, asking him to buy a gift card for a friend.

The message was received on Tuesday at Jio World’s BKC office at 9.16pm when Mittal was leaving for the day. The message first asked if Mittal had some time. The number was unknown but had Mehta’s DP, so the official asked what it was about. He was then asked by the impersonator to buy a gift card via PayTM for a friend as he was in a meeting. He also promised to pay back later.

A suspicious Mittal messaged Mehta on the verified number to cross-check the request and was told that no such message was sent to him. Mittal later approached the BKC police, who registered a case under the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act.

According to Cyber Crime Cell under Crime Branch of mumbai police , the most common form of online frauds are related to banks, online commerce platforms where fraudsters, posing as bank /platform officials, convince the victim to share OTP, KYC updates and sometimes send the links to be clicked to access bank accounts.“People should know that no bank or institution is authorised to demand for bank details or PIN numbers. Unfortunately, educated people are falling prey to online frauds and losing lakhs of rupees,” explained DCP Cyber Crime , Balsingh Rajput