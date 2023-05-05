 Mumbai cyber safe: Mira Bhayandar techie duped of ₹46 lakh in fake rating job
Mumbai cyber safe: Mira Bhayandar techie duped of ₹46 lakh in fake rating job

Initially, the complainant received commissions on completion of tasks. Thereafter, he was lured with offers of earning more money by making investments and upgrading his account for completing premium tasks.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Friday, May 05, 2023, 09:28 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai cyber safe: Mira Bhayandar techie duped of ₹46 lakh in fake rating job | Representative Image

A 35-year-old techie man from Mira Road working for a Noida-based company became the latest victim of cyber fraud after he was cheated of more than Rs. 46 lakh by cybercrooks under the guise of offering him Rs.2000 to Rs.3000 earnings per day for a part time work from home job which envisaged submissions of ratings for a well-known online travel portal. 

In his statement to the police, the complainant said that he received a message on social media platform-Telegram from an unknown person who offered him a simple earning opportunity by completing multi-level tasks for the portal. Upon agreeing, the crook joined him to a specified telegram group.

Duped on pretext of earning more by investing

Initially, the complainant received commissions on completion of tasks. Thereafter, he was lured with offers of earning more money by making investments and upgrading his account for completing premium tasks. The complainant ended up depositing a collective amount of Rs. 46.02 lakh in various bank accounts. However, he neither got back his investments nor the promised earnings. Moreover, the crooks demanded more money to allow withdrawals. Realising that he was duped, the complainant registered a complaint with the cybercell and the Kashimira police station.  An offence under the relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act-2000 has been registered against unidentified cybercrooks. Further investigations were on.      

