 Mumbai: Customs Seizes Over 5 Kg Of Smuggled Marijuana Worth ₹ 5.07 Crore From Bangkok Passenger At CSMIA
"The purported Ganja was concealed in food packets/ boxes wrapped with gift wrappers which were placed inside the trolley bag carried by the passenger, who was later arrested under relevant sections of the NDPS Act," said a Customs official.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Monday, October 14, 2024, 07:13 PM IST
article-image

The Airport Customs officials have intercepted a passenger who had arrived from Bangkok and seized 5076 grams of contraband purported to be Marijuana with an estimated provisional value of Rs 5.07 crores.

According to the Customs sources, on Sunday officials posted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA),  intercepted a passenger who arrived from Bangkok his search led to the seizure of 5076 grams of contraband purported to be Ganja (Marijuana) valued at Rs 5.07 crores.

article-image

On Saturday, the officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Airport Customs, had arrested a passenger for allegedly smuggling 596 grams of Marijuana worth Rs 59.60 lakh from Bangkok. The contraband was concealed inside food packets, which were placed inside a trolley bag carried by the passenger. The Airport Customs officials also seized smuggled gold worth Rs 1.10 crore across five cases.

"The officers at Mumbai Airport demonstrated exceptional vigilance  showcasing the effectiveness of their profiling and surveillance efforts. Mumbai Airport continues to exemplify stringent security measures, ensuring the safety and well-being of all passengers by thwarting illegal activities," the official said.

