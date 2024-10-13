Bhopal ₹1,814 Crore MD Drug Haul: Afzalpur Police Register Case Against Kingpin Premsukh Patidar | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant breakthrough in the ongoing Bhopal drug haul probe, Afzalpur police, on Saturday, registered a case against kingpin Premsukh Patidar, who was arrested two days back and being hospitalised due to bullet injuries on his leg. The arrest took place on Friday afternoon after a week-long extensive raids and investigations aimed at apprehending the crucial figure in the drug operation.

However, Patidar was admitted to the district hospital for treatment for two days after sustaining a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg at the Afzalpur police station. According to station in-charge Samarth Sinam, police teams have been interrogating Patidar's contacts and relatives. They have been warned against providing shelter to any wanted individuals associated with the case.

Patidar remains under medical care and police were awaiting clearance from doctors to conduct a thorough interrogation. SP Abhishek Anand stated that police surveillance has been intensified. A case involving the Arms Act, along with charges of forgery and fraud, has also been filed. Investigations were ongoing into the circumstances surrounding Patidar's injury.

Bhopal drug haul, involving an estimated Rs 1,814 crore, has raised alarms about the drug trade's expansion in the state. Reports indicate that Patidar facilitated the distribution of over a quintal of drugs across several states, including Gujarat and Rajasthan. Local citizens have expressed their outrage over the escalating drug problem, leading to protests in Suwasra town, where markets were shut down in demand for effective action against drug trafficking.

The case has garnered political attention as well with local political leaders such as district Congress president and Mandsaur MLA Vipin Jain has vowed to address these issues in the assembly and emphasised the urgent need for police and government intervention to combat the drug crisis affecting families and youth in the region. In a contrasting response, the BJP leaders have called for stringent action against Patidar and those involved in drug activities.