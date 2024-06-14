Mumbai: Customs Seizes 10.5 Kg Smuggled Gold Worth ₹6.64 Crore In 15 Cases |

Mumbai: The Mumbai Airport Customs during June 11 & 13 seized over 10.50 kilograms of gold valued at Rs 6.64 crore across 15 cases, agency officials said on Friday. The gold was found concealed in various forms like gold dust in wax, crude jewellery, gold bars in an ingenious way inside the wheels of the trolley suitcase, under the seat of a bus, on the body and in body of passengers.

According to the Customs, five Indian nationals, travelling from Jeddah (04) and Dubai (01) to Mumbai were intercepted and arrested after they were found carrying gold dust in wax having total net weight of 5800 grams was found concealed in body.

"Four foreign nationals, travelling from Addis Ababa (02) and Nairobi (02) were intercepted and found carrying 1363 grams gold concealed in the right-side pocket of the burkha and on the body of pax. Five Indian nationals travelling from Dubai (02), Bangkok (01), Colombo (01), Sharjah (01) were intercepted and found carrying 1785 grams gold concealed in inside the wheels of the trolley suitcase, on the body and in body," said a Customs official.

He added, "Gold dust in Wax having net weight of 1550 grams valued at Rs.98,78,275 was found concealed under the seat of a bus ferrying passengers from Remote to Airport building."