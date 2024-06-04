Mumbai: Customs Seizes Smuggled Gold, Foreign Currency Worth ₹10.46 Cr In 31 Cases |

Mumbai: During 31 May–03 June, 2024, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III seized over 15.30 Kg Gold valued at Rs. 9.72 Cr & Foreign Currency valued at Rs. 0.74 Cr across 31 cases. Gold was found concealed in various forms like gold dust in wax, crude Jewellery, Gold bars in an ingenious way inside, in trolley, cardboard sheets, undergarments, in the rectum, and on the body of pax. Five Pax were arrested.

• One Foreign National, travelling from Dubai to Mumbai was intercepted and found carrying 24 KT Gold Dust in Clothes (02 Pcs) and 24 KT Gold Dust in Wax (01 Pouch) having collective net weight of 1100.000 grams, concealed between two layers in the vest and brief worn by him. Pax was arrested.

• Two Indian National, travelling from Mumbai to Dubai were intercepted and Foreign Currency equivalent to Indian Currency amounting to Rs.74,40,000/- was found concealed ingeniously between the layers of the sarees carried by the passengers in their trolley bags. Two Pax were arrested.

• Two Indian National, travelling from Dar es Salaam to Mumbai were intercepted and 24 KT Crude Gold Kada (02) and Chain (02) having collective gross & net weight of 878.000 grams was found concealed on the body of pax. Two pax were arrested.

• Three Foreign National, travelling from Sharjah, Nairobi and Addis Ababa were intercepted and found carrying 1395.00 grams gold concealed it inside the brassiere, underwear and between two layers of cloth in the vest and jeans pant worn by the passenger.

• Twenty-Four Indian Nationals travelling from Dubai (11), Abu Dhabi (07), Bangkok (03), Dar es Salaam (01), Ra’Sal-Khaymah (01) and Jeddah (01) were intercepted and found carrying 10431.00 grams gold concealed in undergarments, rectum, inside the baggage, in cardboard box, inside the basket of the Airport baggage trolley to camouflage them as parts of the Airport baggage trolley and on the body of pax

• 24 KT Gold Dust in Wax (04 Pcs) having Net weight 1500.000 Grams, provisionally valued at Rs. 95,90,595/- (Rupees Ninety-Five Lakh Ninety Thousand Five Hundred and Ninety-Five Only) was recovered from trolley at departure (gate no. 67).