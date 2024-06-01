Mumbai: Custom Seizes Smuggle Gold, Electronics & Foreign Currency Worth ₹87.63 Cr In 20 Cases; Visuals Surface |

Mumbai: During 27–30 May, 2024, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III seized over 9.76 Kg Gold & Electronics valued at Rs. 6.75 Cr & Foreign Currency valued at Rs. 0.88 Cr across 20 cases. Gold was found concealed in various forms like gold dust in wax, crude Jewellery, Gold bars in an ingenious way inside, in plastic shampoo bottles, rubber sheets, sanitary pad, in the rectum, and on the body of pax. Four Pax were arrested.

• Two Foreign National, travelling from Sharjah and Muscat to Mumbai were intercepted and found carrying 24 KT Gold Dust in rubber sheets (recovered from the prayer mats) (03) and 24KT Gold Dust in wax (01 Pouch) having total net weight of 2850.000 grams concealed by pasting it between two layers of the rubber sheet and in right side pocket of kurta worn by the pax. Two Pax were arrested.

• One Indian National, travelling from Mumbai to Bangkok was intercepted and Foreign Currency equivalent to Indian Rupees Rs. 88,60,080/- was found concealed inside two plastic shampoo bottles. Pax was arrested.

• One Indian National, travelling from Dubai to Mumbai was intercepted and 24 KT Gold Dust in Wax(03pcs) having net weight 1110.000 grams was found concealed in sanitary pad worn by the pax. Pax was arrested.

• Five Foreign National, travelling from Colombo (03) and Dubai (02) were intercepted and found carrying 2278.69 grams gold concealed it inside the brassiere, Stitched in shirt and jeans worn by the passenger and inside the rectum.

• Eleven Indian Nationals travelling from Dubai (09), Muscat (01) and Jeddah (01) were intercepted and found carrying 2418.00 grams gold and Assorted high valued mobile phones concealed in anti-theft doorlock and tray handles and on the body of pax.

• During Rummaging of an Aircraft 24 KT Gold rods (04 pcs) and 24 KT Gold Dust in Wax (01 pc) having total net weight of 1103.00 grams were recovered.