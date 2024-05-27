Mumbai: Custom Seizes Smuggle Gold, Electronics & Foreign Currency Worth ₹8.85 Cr In 31 Cases |

Mumbai: During 23 – 26 May, 2024, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III seized over 10.60 Kg Gold & Electronics totally valued at Rs. 8.68 Cr and Foreign Currency valued at Rs. 0.17 Cr across 31 cases. Gold was found concealed in various forms like gold dust in wax, crude Jewellery, Gold bars in an ingenious way inside, in an electric iron, in the rectum, and on the body of pax. Three pax were arrested.

• Airport Pvt Contractual Staff was intercepted and 24 KT Gold Dust in Wax (04 Pouch) having net weight 1280.000 grams, valued at Rs. 81,83,975/- was found concealed inside the shoes worn by the staff. Person was arrested.

• Two Indian Nationals travelling from Bahrain and Male were intercepted and 24Kt Gold Dust in Wax having total net weight of 1890.00 grams was found concealed inside the rectum. Two pax were arrested.

• Five Foreign Nationals travelling from Nairobi (03), Colombo (01), Dubai (01) were intercepted and found carrying 1855.00 grams of gold concealed inside the rectum, in the right side pocket of the jeans worn by him and on the body of pax.

• Fourteen Indian Nationals travelling from Dubai (10), Jeddah (01), Sharjah (01) and Singapore (02) were intercepted and found carrying 5581.00 Grams gold concealed in an electric iron, trolley, undergarments and on the body of the pax.

• Eight Indian Nationals travelling from Dubai were intercepted and found carrying Assorted high valued mobile phones, new laptops and laptops(refurbished) and Goree Beauty Cream valued at Rs. 1.95 Cr concealed in the backpack and cardboard cartons being carried by pax as baggage.

• One Indian National travelling from Mumbai to Doha was intercepted and Foreign Currency (74000 Qatar Riyal) valued at Rs.17,50,100/- was found concealed in the backpack of the passenger.