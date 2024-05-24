Mumbai News: Airport Customs Seize Smuggled Gold, Iphones & Drugs In Multiple Operations

Mumbai: The Mumbai Airport Customs officials in the past few days have seized over 11.40kg of gold and electronic items worth Rs7.46 crore in 24 cases. The gold was found concealed inside clothes, sanitary pads, trolley, undergarments and on the body of the passengers. The customs had also seized 281gm of narcotics substances, including MDMA, worth Rs67.56 lakh, concealed in cloth conditioner bottles. A controlled delivery operation spanning three days led to the arrest of three accused in the case, agency sources said.

According to the customs, on May 17 and 22, two Indian nationals travelling from Dubai were intercepted and gold dust in wax concealed inside the sanitary pad worn by the passengers and in-clothes having a net weight of 2,000gm was recovered, resulting in the arrest of the said passengers. Two foreign nationals travelling from Nairobi and Abu Dhabi were intercepted and found carrying 1,200gm of gold concealed inside the rectum and in their dress. One Indian national travelling from Sharjah was intercepted and iPhones and laptops worth Rs23.30 lakh were found concealed inside the backpack of the passenger.

Gold Concealed In Body, Undergarments Found

“Seventeen Indian nationals travelling from Dubai (6), Bangkok (5), Sharjah (1), Bahrain (1), Abu Dhabi (1), Jeddah (1), Addis Ababa (1) and Doha (1) were intercepted and found carrying 4831gm of gold concealed inside clothes, sanitary pad, trolley, undergarments and on the body of the passengers. During rummaging, gold dust in wax with a net weight of 1970 gm worth Rs 1,25,95,648 and gold bars with a net weight of 1399 gm worth Rs 89,44,828 were found concealed under the toilet seat and in the pocket of a seat on the aircraft,” said a customs official.

“Based on data analysis, Airport Special Cargo Commissionerate (APSC) of the Mumbai Customs had seized 281gm of narcotics substances allegedly to be MDMA worth Rs67.56 lakh, concealed in cloth conditioner bottles. A controlled delivery operation spanning three days led to the arrest of three accused,” the official said. In another case on May 17, the Customs have seized two fishing boats with approximately 35,000 litres of diesel at the Shrivardhan creek, officials informed on Thursday.