 Mumbai: Custom officials seize over 45k units of e-cigarettes worth around ₹3 Cr
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Custom officials seize over 45k units of e-cigarettes worth around ₹3 Cr

Mumbai: Custom officials seize over 45k units of e-cigarettes worth around ₹3 Cr

mport of e-cigarettes is prohibited in terms of The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Act, 2019.

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Friday, May 12, 2023, 04:54 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Custom officials seize over 45k units of e-cigarettes worth around ₹3 Cr | FPJ

Mumbai: A Special Investigation and Intelligence Branch of Customs (SIIB (I)) at JNCH, Nhava Sheva, intercepted a 40-liter container on Friday. The container had declared items such as water bottles, magnetic buttons, and belt buckles based on intelligence.

An examination of the container resulted in the recovery of 45,686 units of e-cigarettes, with a market value of around Rs. 3 crore, concealed in the consignment.

The import of e-cigarettes is prohibited according to The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage, and Advertisement) Act, 2019.

Read Also
Mumbai Police seizes e-cigarettes worth ₹81 lakh after car chase in Dongri, 1 arrested
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Custom officials seize over 45k units of e-cigarettes worth around ₹3 Cr

Mumbai: Custom officials seize over 45k units of e-cigarettes worth around ₹3 Cr

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC holds special awareness program on World Thalassemia Day

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC holds special awareness program on World Thalassemia Day

Mira-Bhayandar Shocker! Dog strangulated to death by 3 men; attack captured on CCTV camera

Mira-Bhayandar Shocker! Dog strangulated to death by 3 men; attack captured on CCTV camera

Navi Mumbai News: Chirle village sarpanch celebrates birthday by getting 64 CCTV cameras installed

Navi Mumbai News: Chirle village sarpanch celebrates birthday by getting 64 CCTV cameras installed

Maharashtra govt drops all charges against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh; revokes suspension...

Maharashtra govt drops all charges against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh; revokes suspension...