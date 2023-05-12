Mumbai: Custom officials seize over 45k units of e-cigarettes worth around ₹3 Cr

Mumbai: A Special Investigation and Intelligence Branch of Customs (SIIB (I)) at JNCH, Nhava Sheva, intercepted a 40-liter container on Friday. The container had declared items such as water bottles, magnetic buttons, and belt buckles based on intelligence.
An examination of the container resulted in the recovery of 45,686 units of e-cigarettes, with a market value of around Rs. 3 crore, concealed in the consignment.
The import of e-cigarettes is prohibited according to The Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage, and Advertisement) Act, 2019.
