Mumbai: Cumulative Age Of Trees To Be Cut For Malabar Hill Reservoir Reconstruction Is Over 9,000 Years, Reveals RTI

Hanging Garden | File photo

Mumbai: The change in the initial plan, including the construction of a service road and a viewing gallery, has led to more trees being hacked for the reconstruction of Malabar Hill Reservoir. Also, the BMC had not followed proper procedure to publish public notice for the removal of trees, claims the activists.

The RTI report:

The recent information received by RTI revealed that the cumulative age of the trees that will be removed for the reconstruction of Malabar Hill reservoir, above Hanging Gardens, is 9,494 years. The information was given by the BMC in response to an RTI application filed by activist Zoru Bhathena. "As per the documents, the original plan was for a narrow new tank adjoining the existing reservoir. There was no proposal to construct a new road and go into Shantivan. This new narrow tank proposed the removal of several massive trees,” said Bhathena.

The BMC's water supply projects department (WSP) sent a letter in March 2018 to the gardens department saying, “Meanwhile, due to site constraints, the Malabar Hill reservoir (MHR) project has been revised. An additional reservoir on the west side of the existing MHR (91 ML) and a valve gallery on the sloping garden (on the east side) are included in the construction work. Due to this revision, some additional trees (are) being affected due to this inclusion and, on the other hand, some trees along walls are being saved as some walls of existing reservoirs are now proposed to be retained."

Bhathena further added that "The initial plan of the BMC for a smaller reservoir would have caused lesser damage to the tree cover". As per the RTI information, out of 189 trees that are proposed to be hacked, 27 of them are heritage trees and some are 80 to 100 years old. The RTI reply shows only one public notice issued in an Urdu Paper. "BMC is also supposed to put up all tree removal notices on their website. They did not put it up there either. Looks like BMC was so determined to keep this proposal secret," said Bhathena.

Notices removed from 389 trees

After a public hearing held by Mumbai Guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, the notices were removed from 389 trees. Of the 389 trees, 178 trees will be cut down while 200 others will be transplanted and 11 dead trees will be removed. Residents have requested to scrap the proposal and find an alternative location for the new tank. At present, the proposal is sent back to WSP Dept to verify the trees are to be saved, particularly with respect to the proposed new reservoir compartment, reveals RTI. P. Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner (projects ) was not available for comment.