Mumbai cruise drugs case: Woman approaches police seeking FIR against Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik for threatening NCB officer Sameer Wankhede

A city-based woman has approached the Mumbai Police, seeking an FIR against state's cabinet minister Nawab Malik for threatening NCB's zonal director Sameer Wankhede and making various allegations against him, who has exposed drugs cases, especially the one wherein actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is arrested.

The complaint has been filed by Priti Raut through her advocate Dhrutiman Joshi with the Malad police station.

"As of now there has been no major development on our complaint. The joint commissioner of police has asked the zonal deputy commissioner to look into our complaint letter," confirmed Joshi, adding, "The local police had asked my client to remain present before it on Tuesday morning for some enquiries, however, she couldn't attend. Yet there is no phone call or communication by the police."

In her complaint, Raut has claimed that she is shocked and concerned the way the incumbent minister Malik is publicly influencing and defending the drug cartel and those accused in the drug case.

"Recently, Malik, has made several public statements and addressed some press conferences against Sameer Wankhede. He has openly threatened of arresting Wankhede for the raids carried out and has also tried to influence the prosecution by levelling personal allegations against Wankhede and his family members," Raut has said in her complaint.

"Wankhede has also alleged publicly that his and NCB team members' phones are being tapped by state police," the letter highlights.

The plaint further states that all this is being done to threaten, pressurise and influence not just the prosecution agency but also the judiciary hearing the case.

"All this is also being done to help the drug mafia and drug accused in the present case," the letter states, adding, "Such behaviour also encourages youth to venture out in the wrong direction and the state through its minister are harassing a public servant and defending, encouraging, promoting drug mafias and drug consumers sending a wrong message to the society."

"The minister is obstructing a public servant from discharging his official duty and has used criminal force by obstructing him from conducting his official duty using state police machinery and hence, I ask you to register an FIR immediately," it adds.

Raut has accordingly urged the city police to invoke provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that deal with criminal intimidation, criminal conspiracy, obstructing public servants to perform or discharge their official duty etc.ac

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 03:44 PM IST