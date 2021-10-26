Drugs bust case: No decision yet on SIT probe into payoff charges made by Nawab Malik against Sameer Wankhede

The Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Monday met the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray against the backdrop of the demand made by the minority affair minister Nawab Malik to order an inquiry by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) against the Narcotics Control Bureau zonal director Samer Wankhede. The development comes in the wake of payoff charges leveled by an eye witness Prabhakar Sail.

Patil said he had not met Malik but after meeting him, the future course of action will be decided.

"As Malik is travelling for poll campaigning, I have not met him. I will meet him to understand his argument and later decide the future course of action.’’ Walse-Patil declined to divulge details of his meeting with the Chief Minister.



The minister said someone has to lodge a complaint and only after that the police can file the first information report (FIR). After the complaint is filed, the police will decide the next move. "If Prabhakar Sail files a complaint in the police station on his payoff allegation the police can register an offence."



Walse-Patil said he has never seen the excessive use of central investigating agencies. “I have already clarified my stand on how the state government is being targeted by the central probe agencies,’’ he noted.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has reiterated his demand for a comprehensive inquiry by the state government into the payoff allegations made by Sail. Besides, the police should probe the persons, which were seen speaking to Aryan Khan in the Narcotics Control Bureau office. "BJP has been indulging in defaming Maharashtra,’’ he claimed.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 07:35 AM IST