Mumbai cruise drug bust: Pune police arrest NCB witness KP Gosavi's assistant in job fraud case

The Pune Police have arrested absconding accused Kiran Gosavi's assistant Sherbano Qureshi in connection with a 2018 job fraud case.

Recently, the police also issued a lookout notice against Gosavi in connection with the case.

A lookout circular is a notice that prevents a person from leaving the country.

Gosavi is one of the nine independent witnesses in the cruise ship raid and alleged recovery of drugs, in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested earlier this month.

According to police, Gosavi was booked for allegedly duping a Pune-based man on the pretext of offering a job in Malaysia.

Chinmay Deshmukh, who was allegedly cheated to the tune of Rs 3.09 lakh by Gosavi, had registered the complaint against him. The complaint said that Deshmukh had contacted Gosavi, who had put up an advertisement on social media about some vacancy in hotel industry in Malaysia.

"While promising a job in Malaysia, Gosavi collectively took Rs 3.09 lakh from him in installments. However, he neither offered any job to him nor paid his money back," an official from Faraskhana police station said.

The complaint against Gosavi was registered in 2018 under various IPC sections, including 420 (cheating), and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 03:15 PM IST