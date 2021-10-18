Mumbai: 20 inmates of Adharwadi Jail in Kalyan test positive for COVID-19

20 inmates of Adharwadi Jail in Kalyan tested positive for COVID-19, ANI reported.

As per the information shared by the jail authorities, they have been admitted to Thane Civil Hospital.

The COVID-19 task force and senior officials will be consulted after Diwali to see if people who have received just one dose of the vaccine can be allowed entry into malls and trains, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said on Sunday.

He said people were facing hardships due to the 12 to 16 week gap between two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Speaking to reporters here, Tope, however, added that a final decision on this issue would be taken by the chief minister.

He admitted that COVID-19 cases were on the decline in the state.

Maharashtra reported 1,715 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, taking the state's infection tally to 65,91,697, while 29 deaths pushed the toll to 1,39,789, the health department said.

A total of 2,680 patients recuperated during the day, which took the recovery count to 64,19,678, it said.

The state's recovery rate is 97.39 per cent and the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

With 1,10,465 tests being conducted on Sunday, the overall test figure of the state rose to 6,10,20,463.

There are 28,631 active cases in Maharashtra at present.

Mumbai did not report any death due to the virus during the day, but recorded 366 new cases.

There were 706 new cases and three deaths in Mumbai division, including one in Raigad district and two in Vasai-Virar, the department said.

Nashik division reported 285 new coronavirus cases, including 202 in Ahmednagar district alone.

Pune division had 528 fresh cases, Kolhapur division 116 cases, Aurangabad division 25 cases and Latur division 44 cases, it said.

Akola division reported five cases, but Akola and Amravati districts as well as the two cities did not report a single case on Sunday. The division did not report any death.

Nagpur division witnessed six new cases, but not a single death.

The coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive 65,91,697, death toll 1,39,789, recoveries 64,19,678, active cases 28,631, total tests 6,10,20,463.

Monday, October 18, 2021