Mumbai Crime Watch: Man booked for molesting architect at Samta Nagar

Samta Nagar Police have booked a 26-year-old man for allegedly outraging an architect's modesty in Kandivali (E), when he had invited her over for a meeting. The accused and the woman met each other on a social media platform, where they befriended and upon requesting a meeting, the man inappropriately touched her. While the accused is on the run, police are scrutinizing the CCTV footage to locate him.

According to police sources, the accused, identified as Rahul Gogi, 26, a resident of Samta Nagar in Kandivali (E), had befriended the 23-year-old architect on a social media application, Bumble, in the month of October, where the duo got talking. A couple of months ago, they had also met for coffee at a local cafe, said police.

On December 25, Gogi called the woman at his residence for a casual meeting, where he inappropriately touched her for the first time and made a sexual advance, which the woman turned down and left. Over a week later, on January 1, when the complainant met Gogi, he again touched her inappropriately, thereby outraging her modesty.

Subsequently, on January 8, the woman discussed this incident with her father, who brought her to the police station to lodge a complaint, but till then Gogi had been alerted and is on the run. While Samta Nagar Police has booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for molestation, he is yet to be traced as he has switched off his mobile phone. Police are also finding leads on his background and checking the records if he has any past criminal history.